Babar Azam becomes fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 3, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest batsman to score 5,000 runs in one-day internationals (ODI).

The star batter, who is the top ODI batter in the world, has become the first batter to achieve this feat in less than 100 innings.

Babar crossed this milestone in just 97 innings, becoming the 14th to score 5,000 runs. He broke the record during the fourth match of the series against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday (today).

South Africa's Hashim Amla scored 5,000 runs in 101 innings, while West Indian legend Vivian Richards and India's Virat Kohli scored these runs in 114 innings.

Previously, the batter achieved the international feat during the first fixture against the Black Caps by completing 12,000 runs in international cricket.

He took 277 innings to achieve this feat as the fastest Pakistani and second-fastest Asian batter. In the world, he is the sixth-fastest to get to this achievement.



New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth ODI earlier today.



Pakistan, who have already clinched an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, were forced to leave out Mohammad Nawaz after he injured a finger in the third match on Wednesday.

Also out are Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique and Naseem Shah.

They are replaced by Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir.

New Zealand made three changes with James Neesham, Ben Lister and Blair Tickner coming in for Adam Milne, Henry Shipley and Henry Nicholls.

Lister, a 27-year-old left-arm pacer, is making his ODI debut.

The final match is on Sunday, also in Karachi.

— Additional input from AFP