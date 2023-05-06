 
menu menu menu
amazing
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Anglers reel in great white shark on boat

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

A great white shark. — AFP/File
A great white shark. — AFP/File 

In a surprising incident, anglers on a charter fishing boat ended up making the "catch of a lifetime" — a great white shark in Florida.

Talking to a private television channel, Scott Housel — the boat captain and owner of Sudden Strike Offshore Adventures — said that they were fishing near Ponce Inlet in Volusia County on Thursday (May 4) when there was quite a bite.

"One of my customers had a catch of a lifetime," Housel added.

In a video shared on YouTube, the huge great white shark can be seen at the end of the customer's line.

Housel said the shark was circling the boat for about 20 minutes before taking the bait, WESH-TV  reported. 

"All of a sudden, he hit one of the lines and I'm not really sure if we caught him or he caught us, but we ended up going for about a two-mile ride chasing him down," he added.

Housel said it was a rare opportunity.

"Everybody pretty much had an opportunity to kind of feel the strength," he said, adding, "I've been fishing out here since 1989 and this is the seventh great white I've ever seen."

Later, the shark was released into the waters, Housel said.

More From Amazing:

'Homeless woman' becomes multimillionaire after winning lottery

'Homeless woman' becomes multimillionaire after winning lottery
'Mission Impastable': Who dumped tons of cooked pasta in New Jersey?

'Mission Impastable': Who dumped tons of cooked pasta in New Jersey?
Woman wins over Rs190m lottery prize using numbers from 'unusual source'

Woman wins over Rs190m lottery prize using numbers from 'unusual source'
‘Victim of plastic’: Model with 'world's biggest cheeks' shares her pre-filler look

‘Victim of plastic’: Model with 'world's biggest cheeks' shares her pre-filler look
Bride-to-be makes desperate appeal after wedding dress gets accidentally sold

Bride-to-be makes desperate appeal after wedding dress gets accidentally sold
WATCH: School principal bumps into huge black bear video

WATCH: School principal bumps into huge black bear

'Boris Johnson' arrested for suspected drink driving

'Boris Johnson' arrested for suspected drink driving
AI artist turns world leaders into rock stars

AI artist turns world leaders into rock stars
Only 'high IQ individuals' can find odd letter within 9 seconds

Only 'high IQ individuals' can find odd letter within 9 seconds
Can you solve this visual puzzle?

Can you solve this visual puzzle?
Landlord rejects man for 'low' marks in 12th grade

Landlord rejects man for 'low' marks in 12th grade
British man breaks Guinness World Record with 17 face flesh tunnels

British man breaks Guinness World Record with 17 face flesh tunnels