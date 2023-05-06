WATCH: Anglers reel in great white shark on boat

A great white shark. — AFP/File

In a surprising incident, anglers on a charter fishing boat ended up making the "catch of a lifetime" — a great white shark in Florida.

Talking to a private television channel, Scott Housel — the boat captain and owner of Sudden Strike Offshore Adventures — said that they were fishing near Ponce Inlet in Volusia County on Thursday (May 4) when there was quite a bite.

"One of my customers had a catch of a lifetime," Housel added.



In a video shared on YouTube, the huge great white shark can be seen at the end of the customer's line.

Housel said the shark was circling the boat for about 20 minutes before taking the bait, WESH-TV reported.

"All of a sudden, he hit one of the lines and I'm not really sure if we caught him or he caught us, but we ended up going for about a two-mile ride chasing him down," he added.

Housel said it was a rare opportunity.

"Everybody pretty much had an opportunity to kind of feel the strength," he said, adding, "I've been fishing out here since 1989 and this is the seventh great white I've ever seen."

Later, the shark was released into the waters, Housel said.