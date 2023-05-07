Real Madrid beats Osasuna to lift the Copa del Rey trophy after nine years

Real Madrid´s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (C,L) discusses with Osasuna´s Spanish defender David Garcia during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King´s Cup) final football match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on May 6, 2023. AFP

Real Madrid secured their 20th Spanish Cup trophy with a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final in Seville on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes fired the reigning Spanish and European champions into the lead in just the second minute. Madrid continued to dominate the first half, and Karim Benzema missed an opportunity to double their lead. However, Osasuna came back strong in the second half, with midfielder Lucas Torro equalizing in the 58th minute.

Vinicius Junior, who was in impressive form throughout the game, was denied a penalty after going down in the box under pressure from Osasuna defender David Garcia. Vinicius was booked for protesting the decision.

He also had a heated exchange with Osasuna substitute Chimy Avila at halftime, which resulted in Lucas Vazquez stepping in to defuse the argument.

Rodrygo went on to score the winner after a rebound fell his way, securing his brace and earning Real Madrid the trophy. The win ends Madrid's nine-year wait to lift the Copa del Rey trophy and marks Rodrygo's fourth trophy with the club.

Osasuna fought well throughout the game but ultimately fell short. The club has never won a major trophy, and this was only their second appearance in a cup final. Despite the loss, Osasuna's passionate supporters celebrated their team's efforts, including letting off a flare that needed to be extinguished.

Real Madrid will now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The victory in the Copa del Rey final is expected to give Carlo Ancelotti's side a confidence boost ahead of the crucial clash.

Midfielder Luka Modric was left on the bench due to an injury, while Jagoba Arrasate, Osasuna's coach, deployed midfielder Jon Moncayola at right-back to try and stop Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. Vinicius proved too difficult to handle and played a crucial role in both of Madrid's goals.

The win is a special moment for Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019. The 22-year-old Brazilian now has every club trophy possible with Madrid.

"I want to keep winning a lot more, to win this cup many more times," he said.

Overall, it was an exciting game, and Real Madrid deservedly lifted the Copa del Rey trophy. The victory is expected to boost the team's morale as they continue to compete for more trophies this season.