Polling underway for 63 vacant local govt seats in Sindh

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the second phase of the local government elections in Karachi on January 15, 2023. — APP

A total of 449 polling stations have been established in Sindh.

ECP says all polling stations in Karachi are highly sensitive.

JI accuses PPP govt of devising rigging plans.

The polling process for by-elections on the vacant seats in the local government bodies in 24 districts of Sindh is underway as people reach polling stations to cast their votes to elect their representatives.



According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling for the by-polls being held at a total of 63 seats across the province started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any breaks.

It should be noted that the election campaigns by the contesting candidates have already ended at Friday midnight.



In Karachi, the by-elections would be held for the chairmen and vice chairmen of 11 union committees (UCs) as well as 15 vacant seats of ward members.

The results of the 11 UCs may change the party position in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation where currently the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the largest party, followed by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) with a close margin.

These 11 UCs in Karachi comprise:

UC-4 New Karachi,

UC-6 North Nazimabad

UC-13 New Karachi in District Central;

UC-2 Korangi,

UC-3 Shah Lateef Town

UC-8 Landhi in District Korangi

UC-1 Orangi

UC-2 Orangi

UC-8 Mominabad in District West

UC-2 Bihar Colony in District South

UC-2 Baldia in District Keamari

The PPP had earlier criticised the ECP for conducting the by-elections before holding the mayoral elections, stating that it would set a bad precedent. However, the ECP did not accept the PPP’s demand.

A total of 449 polling stations have been established in Sindh for the by-polls where a total of 434 candidates are in the field. Over 690,000 voters are eligible to cast their votes in these by-polls.

A total of 292 polling stations in the province have been declared highly sensitive from the security point of view.

During a recent meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput asked the officials concerned to ensure the installation of closed-circuit television cameras for electronic surveillance of such polling stations to ensure security on the polling day.

He also ordered ensuring water supply, electricity and other necessary facilities at the polling stations.

A press release issued by the ECP said all the presiding officers had been asked to do their best to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the polls. All the polling agents of the contesting candidates would get the form 11 and form 12 on a timely basis after the completion of the polling process for maintaining transparency, the statement read.

The ECP said that all 168 polling stations in seven districts of Karachi had been declared highly sensitive. Over 7,000 police personnel would perform duties to maintain law and order during polling in the city.

The provincial election commissioner has asked the Sindh chief secretary and inspector general of police to make sure that polling was held in a peaceful and fair manner.

The provincial election commissioner also warned that any official showing negligence or found involved in dereliction of duties with regard to peaceful and transparent conduct of the by-polls would be sternly taken to task.

The ECP said that a central control room and monitoring cell had been established in Islamabad for three days to monitor the by-polls in Sindh.

Anyone having a complaint regarding the polling process could contact the control room via contact numbers 051-9204403, 051-9210838 and 051-9204402, fax number 051-9204404 and email address [email protected]

JI accuses PPP of making rigging plans

The JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, a day earlier, accused the PPP government of devising rigging plans, Rehman quoted some reports as saying that the presiding officers in district West had already been directed to cast bogus polls in favour of the ruling party before the commencement of the polling process.

Similarly, he said, the state machinery was being mobilised against political opponents of the ruling party in Ittehad Town and other areas in the city.

A large number of transfer and postings were ordered to manipulate the results, the JI leader said.

He made it clear that the party would not accept any attack on the mandate of the people of Karachi. He announced that JI teams would offer strong resistance if the PPP government opted to manipulate the electoral process or the results.

He warned that the PPP government would be held responsible for any untoward situation emerging in the aftermath of resistance against any rigging attempt.

38 seats in 17 districts

Hyderabad: The by-elections would be held in 17 districts of the four divisions for a total number of 38 seats of chairmen and vice-chairmen, district council and general members.

The ECP has established 147 polling stations in the 17 districts for the by-polls where personnel of the Sindh police would perform security duties.

Ballot boxes and other requisite materials were delivered from the ECP offices to the polling stations on Saturday.

In the Hyderabad division, the by-elections would be held for:

One seat of the district council of Matiari,

One general member seat in Tando Allahyar,

Five chairmen and vice-chairmen of union committees in Hyderabad district,

Five general member seats in Hyderabad district,

One general member seat in Jamshoro,

Two chairmen and vice-chairmen seats in Dadu,

One general member seat in Dadu,

Two general member seats in Badin,

Two chairmen and vice-chairmen seats in Thatta,

One general member seat in Thatta,

One seat of chairman and vice-chairman in Sujawal, and

General member seat in Sujawal

Most of the by-elections in the Hyderabad division would be held in Hyderabad district where a total of 50 candidates are in the fray and more than 45,000 voters will exercise their right to vote in the 10 constituencies.

All 37 polling stations in the district have been declared highly sensitive, where the ECP has also installed CCTV cameras.

In the Sukkur division, voters will exercise their right to vote to elect one chairman and vice chairman and one general member in Sukkur district, one union committee chairman and vice chairman and one general member in Ghotki district and two general members in Khairpur district

In the Nawabshah division, preparations have been completed for the by-polls for one seat of chairman and vice-chairman of union council in Naushero Feroz, one seat of general member in Shaheed Benazirabad and one seat of general member in Sanghar.

In the Larkana division, by-elections would be held for one general member each in Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore districts.