Sri Lanka, Bangladesh support BCCI over Asia Cup controversy

RAWALPINDI: The cricket boards of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have reportedly backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over moving this year's Asia Cup out of Pakistan.

Moreover, the sources claim that both countries — Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — are willing to host the Asian event in case it is moved out of Pakistan.

The Indian cricket board had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and is keen on ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue.

Additionally, if Pakistan decides against playing in the Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could also consider replacing the Men in Green in the event with United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Jay Shah, who is the president of ACC and secretary of BCCI, has also assured the broadcasters that the losses suffered due to Pakistan’s absence will be compensated during a series involving India in the near future.

Sources added that the BCCI has been asked by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to adopt a strict stance during the next ACC meeting.

The BCCI is also unlikely to accept the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would have given India the option to play its matches at a neutral venue.

Earlier, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, called for a rational approach to solve the looming crisis that threatens the successful hosting of the Asia Cup and the country's participation in the ODI World Cup this year.

Talking to the media on the occasion of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) meeting, Sethi said the Pakistan team’s chances of travelling to India for the ODI World Cup are low.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.