King Charles remembers Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on Coronation day

King Charles III raised a glass for his grandson Prince Archie on the day of his coronation, which also falls on his grandchild’s fourth birthday.



Following the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey and their balcony appearance on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, the royal family gathered privately for a lunch in the Buckingham Palace.

According to Daily Mail, the newly crowned monarch toasted “those that weren’t there” and wished Prince Archie a happy birthday “wherever he was.”

“It was apparently a very sweet moment,” a source told the outlet of the toast — which came shortly after Archie’s father, Prince Harry, departed the United Kingdom to head back to California to join wife Meghan Markle, and his two kids.

RadarOnline also cited an inside source that the monarch made sure to give tribute to all his grandchildren. He raised a glass to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He then went on to acknowledge Archie and his sister Lilibet as “those that weren’t there.”

Prince Harry attended the Coronation ceremony and sat several rows behind his own brother, Prince William, sandwiched between his cousin Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was not invited to join his father, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family in the iconic balcony appearance.

Prince Harry was already at the airport just hours after the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.