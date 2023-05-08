3 killed as Indian MiG-21 jet crashes in Rajasthan

IAF says the pilot ejected safely sustaining minor injuries.

The pilot had reported a technical snag soon after the take-off.

Police say rescue operation has been launched in the area.

Three civilians were killed on Monday as an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, NDTV reported.

According to reports, the army’s helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue.

Meanwhile, the pilot is safe as he jumped the aircraft in time using a parachute; however, he has sustained minor injuries.

MiG-21 started its journey from the Suratgarh Air Force station and the pilot had reported a technical snag soon after the take-off.

According to the reports, two women were killed after the fighter jet crashed into a house in Bahlol.

“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident”, the IAF said in a statement.

Police said a rescue operation has been launched in the area where the aircraft had crashed.

"The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of the village," said Om Prakash, Inspector General of Police, Bikaner.

The incident comes days after an Indian Army helicopter with two pilots and a technician crashed in a forest area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Indian Army, all the three people on board were injured and taken to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

Thumbnail image shows villagers gathering near the site in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan where an IAF MiG-21 crashed on May 8, 2023. — ANI

