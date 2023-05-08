 
Monday May 08, 2023
By
M Muzamil Asif

Will Pakistan visit India to participate in ICC World Cup?

Pakistan players after their 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. — AFP/File
As the World Cup inches closer, there are many questions and uncertainties arising about Pakistan's participation in the mega event as it is scheduled to take place in India. 

The Indian cricket board had refused to send its team to Pakistan and hence, the Green Shirts might not travel to its neighbouring country for participating in the mega event as well. 

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is most likely to get permission from its government to participate in World Cup in India in light of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement during his visit to Goa, sources told GeoSuper.tv.

"Sports should be kept separated from politics and foreign policy," the FM had stated during his visit to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

Earlier, several reports claimed that Pakistan will play against India in World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Pakistan may not agree to play against India at Narendra Modi Stadium due to certain reasons," a source said, without discussing further details on this matter before the announcement of the official schedule.

It must be noted here that International Cricket Council (ICC) hasn't announced the schedule for the World Cup so far. The mega event will take place in October-November this year in India.

A reliable source in PCB has also denied reports regarding their demand from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give them a guarantee in writing that if Pakistan goes to India for ICC World Cup, then they will come here for ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. 

