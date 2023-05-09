Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life

Prince Harry and his ghost writer, J.R. Moehringer, had an intense chat about adding one of his experiences in the memoir 'Spare.'



The Duke of Sussex wanted an inclusion of a military exercise with 'pretend terrorists' kidnapping him, says the writer- an excerpt he did not think was necessary.

Harry was “captured by pretend terrorists,” according to Moehringer.

“He’s hooded, dragged to an underground bunker, beaten, frozen, starved, stripped, forced into excruciating stress positions by captors wearing black balaclavas,” according to Moehringer.

“Harry always wanted to end this scene with a thing he said to his captors, a comeback that struck me as unnecessary, and somewhat inane,”



Harry then shares his point of view with the idea.

The writer adds: “He exhaled and calmly explained that, all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities, and this flash of cleverness proved that, even after being kicked and punched and deprived of sleep and food, he had his wits about him,” Moehringer wrote.



In the end, when the duo sorted out their differences, Harry told Moehringer: “‘I really enjoy getting you worked up like that.'”

