 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Prince Harry and his ghost writer, J.R. Moehringer, had an intense chat about adding one of his experiences in the memoir 'Spare.'

The Duke of Sussex wanted an inclusion of a military exercise with 'pretend terrorists' kidnapping him, says the writer- an excerpt he did not think was necessary.

Harry was “captured by pretend terrorists,” according to Moehringer.

“He’s hooded, dragged to an underground bunker, beaten, frozen, starved, stripped, forced into excruciating stress positions by captors wearing black balaclavas,” according to Moehringer.

“Harry always wanted to end this scene with a thing he said to his captors, a comeback that struck me as unnecessary, and somewhat inane,” 

Harry then shares his point of view with the idea.

The writer adds: “He exhaled and calmly explained that, all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities, and this flash of cleverness proved that, even after being kicked and punched and deprived of sleep and food, he had his wits about him,” Moehringer wrote.

In the end, when the duo sorted out their differences, Harry told Moehringer: “‘I really enjoy getting you worked up like that.'”

More From Royals:

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled video

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him video

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him
King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion video

King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV?
Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book video

Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book
King Charles coronation portrait: monarch appears in full royal regalia

King Charles coronation portrait: monarch appears in full royal regalia
King Charles III releases big statement with official coronation portrait

King Charles III releases big statement with official coronation portrait
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, other royals' first official coronation portraits revealed

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, other royals' first official coronation portraits revealed
Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart' video

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart'
Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation? video

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?
King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation
Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’

Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’