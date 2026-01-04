Princess Charlotte receives update on royal role after impressive outing

Princess Charlotte stood out like a star as she joined her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, to greet the public at Sandringham during Christmas.

The young royal princess quickly became the crowd’s favourite, as he exuded confidence akin to her late grandmother Princess Diana. Some royal experts also suggested that Charlotte was a mirror of her own mother Princess Kate, with impeccable manners and obliged with handshakes, hugs and posed for photos.

The outing was a clear indicator that Charlotte is doing well beyond her years and would is ready for when the royal duties would officially begin for her, should she choose to become a working royal. Royal expert Jennie Bond praised William and Kate for “wonderful job in acclimatising all three children to public life”.

The expert told The Mirror that she was “struck” by how “confident” Charlotte was during the outing. She described how the princess was “launching into the crowd by herself, no longer with her mother’s guiding hand on her shoulder, chatting with the well-wishers”.

She did not shy away from “bending down to shake hands with wheelchair users” and even some a “big hug”. Bond said William and Kate have done a “sterling job in giving the press and public just enough access to the children to satisfy curiosity”.

However, the expert stressed that it doesn’t mean that any timelines would be moved up or the children to make more public appearances than necessary.

“We’ll no doubt see the whole family out and about at a few occasions in the coming year, but it’s way too early for them to be on more frequent public display.”

So, even if Charlotte does exhibit exceptional social skills, she would only appear when the time is right for her.