Royal Family shares 'congratulations' message amid Prince Harry's big 'win'

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly won his bid to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security

King Charles’ office had its own reason to celebrate as his son Prince Harry made major headway in his long-running security battle.

Hours after reports emerged on January 4 claiming the Duke of Sussex’s UK security fight is close to being resolved in his favour, the King shared a separate message of congratulations via the official Royal Family Instagram account run by Buckingham Palace. The post celebrated professional darts player Luke Littler’s latest achievement.

“Congratulations to Luke Littler on his second World Championship title!” the message read. It appeared over a video reposted to the Royal Family’s Instagram Stories from the Professional Darts Corporation, which captioned the original clip, “The moment Luke Littler became the fourth player to win back-to-back World Championship titles!”

The timing of the Palace’s message was noteworthy. Earlier that day, the Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Harry has effectively won his legal fight to restore taxpayer-funded police protection for himself and his family during UK visits.

While no official announcement has been made, sources told the outlet that confirmation could come in the coming weeks. Insiders close to the Sussexes claimed Harry’s security has already been reinstated and that it is now “just a formality” before the decision is made public.

However, the source warned there could still be one final hurdle.

“The only thing that could scupper his approval now would be an intervention from the Palace,” they said.