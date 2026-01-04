William, Kate take new measures for Prince George ahead of key life event

William, Kate take new measures for Prince George ahead of key event

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making sure everything is in order for Prince George as the young royal will be stepping into the next phase of his royal life.

There has been a lot of speculation with regards to what secondary school the 12-year-old will be attending once school term begins in September 2026. It is understood that Kensington Palace will be making that announcement close to the actual joining date, to avoid the attention towards it.

There is a lot of back and forth between Eton College, William’s prestigious all-boys alma mater, and Marlborough College, Kate’s co-ed school. According to royal biographer Hugo Vickers, there is a high chance that George will be attending Eton as it’s “very close to Forest Lodge”.

It is possible that given the matter of security of the royal children, William and Kate would want George to be close, especially after the break-in incident at Kensington Palace and at Windsor last year.

Moreover, the school itself has a good reputation to protect its students.

“I think William enjoyed his time there, he did well academically and he was helped by a brilliant housemaster, Dr Andrew Gailey during the awful time around Diana’s death,” Vickers told OK! Magazine.

“Dr Gailey did a really good job with both William and Harry.” Vickers also pointed out that the school has always been “ahead of the curve” which would prove to be beneficial for the future king.

The royal author pointed out that despite the choice of the school, William and Kate will be making sure that George is able to enjoy his time at school before he takes on his destined responsibility.

“I’m sure they are preparing George for the future, and he was given a very significant role as a page at the King’s Coronation,” Vickers explained. “But there are two generations before [he gets to the throne], he has plenty of time.”