PM Shehbaz Sharif extends London stay for 'political consultations' with Nawaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif on May 6, 2023 in London. — Photo by author

PM attended King Charles III's coronation in London.

Marriyum says Shehbaz and Nawaz will discuss political issues.

Says PM Shehbaz will now leave for Pakistan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his stay in London to hold "consultations" on the political and national issues with his brother and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.



The premier is currently in London for an official visit to attend the coronation of King Charles III, which was held last week.

Marriyum, while taking to Twitter, said that the visit had been extended on Nawaz's advice and PM Shehbaz will now leave for Pakistan on Wednesday.

The premier had reached the United Kingdom last Wednesday to represent Pakistan at the monarch's coronation.

In London, he met UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Pakistani-origin Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf on the sidelines of his visit.

The visit was criticised by PTI chief Imran Khan, who said it was a "waste of nation's money".

Pakistan has been reeling from an ever-intensifying political crisis as the incumbent coalition government and opposing PTI stay at odds regarding the conduct of elections. Despite the Supreme Court's orders, the two sides have not yet made any significant progress in the ongoing election dialogue.

PM urges institutions to stay in constitutional roles

Last Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all institutions of the country need to perform their constitutional duties while staying within their ambit of power, and that "double standards" are harmful to any society.

Speaking to the media outside Avenfield apartments, the premier said that the "double standards" of the judiciary had harmed Pakistan in an irreparable way and the only way forward is equality of justice, and are not acceptable.

The prime minister further said that such trends of courts having "likes and dislikes" are harmful to any society.