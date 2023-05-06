 
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz congratulates King Charles III on his coronation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) greeting King Charles III. — Twitter/@GovtofPakistan
  • PM Shehbaz represents Pakistan at King Charles III coronation ceremony.
  • Attends gathering of Commonwealth leaders a day earlier. 
  • Accession of new king opened new vistas for multilateral forum: PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and its people to King Charles III on his coronation on Saturday. 

PM Shehbaz represented Pakistan at the coronation ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey in London, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The coronation is the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch has been anointed. Earlier, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II had ascended the throne in 1953.

A day earlier, the prime minister attended a gathering of Commonwealth leaders at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

Speaking at the event, the premier noted that the accession of the new king, who is also head of the Commonwealth, opened new vistas and fresh avenues for the multilateral forum and was an opportune moment to infuse the organisation with even greater energy and sense of purpose.

PM Shehbaz underscored the significance of the Pakistan-Commonwealth partnership, particularly on youth empowerment and youth engagement, the statement added. 

On the sidelines, the premier interacted with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary General Commonwealth Patricia Scotland and other leaders attending the festivities.

The statement also said that the PM will also meet First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf tomorrow.

Hamza who was recently elected by the Scottish Parliament to head the devolved Scottish government, is the first Muslim and first British Pakistani to do so.

Pakistan and the UK enjoy a deep and enduring friendship grounded in historic affinities and abiding people-to-people linkages, said FO. 

"The prime minister’s participation at the coronation underscores the multifaceted ties that exist between the two friendly countries and the Royal family’s longstanding association with Pakistan and its people," it added. 

