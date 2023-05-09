 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts as Princess Anne’s cap blocks Prince Harry’s face

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry yet again
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry yet again

Piers Morgan has reacted to new ‘candle scandal’ after Princess Anne's cap feather blocked Prince Harry's face from view in much of the King Charles coronation broadcast.

Morgan launched a fresh jibe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, branding the Duke of Sussex ‘irrelevant’ following his attendance at King Charles coronation last week.

In his new column, the former Good Morning Britain host said “He (Harry) got exactly what he deserved: stuck behind the large red feather plume on Anne’s hat, just as Meghan was hidden behind a candle at the Queen’s funeral.”

He further said, “Harry is not just persona non grata, he’s also become his own worst nightmare, an utter irrelevance.

“The sad truth for him is that for all his attention-seeking antics before, during and after the Coronation, nobody really cared whether he was there or not.”

Morgan also shared the link of his column on Twitter.

The New York Post published the new column where Piers Morgan says the coronation was an absolute triumph for the real royals — and a disaster for bitter Harry and Meghan.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family video

Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family
Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare video

Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare
Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation
Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis
Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert video

Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert
'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert video

'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled video

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him video

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him
King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion video

King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV?
Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life video

Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life
Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book video

Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book