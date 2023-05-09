Exams in Punjab not to take place tomorrow

A student can be seen attempting her exam paper in this undated image. — APP/File

LAHORE: Punjab education authorities have cancelled the ninth-class exam scheduled on May 10 (tomorrow, Wednesday) owing to the prevailing uncertain situation in the province.

According to a statement by the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), exams across the province have been cancelled and a new date will be announced later.

In a separate statement, the PHED has ordered to close all colleges and universities in the province.

The development comes after Rangers personnel arrested Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

Following his arrest, the PTI urged supporters all across Pakistan to protest and "block all roads, close all shops".

Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

The British Council has cancelled all the papers scheduled on May 10, while the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad, Board of Secondary Education, Karachi have decided to continue the exams.