PTI leader Asad Umar arrested from IHC premises

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar. — AFP/File

A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, party's Secretary General Asad Umar has been arrested from the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) premises, reported Geo News.

The PTI leader was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Islamabad police.

Umar was arrested from outside the IHC Bar Association's office where they had been preparing a plea to file in the IHC. He was filing a plea to seek a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.



The PTI lawyers tried to stop the police from arresting the force but their efforts went in vain as Umar was taken away.

Details to follow...