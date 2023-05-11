 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Scott Baio set to bid farewell to California

Thursday May 11, 2023

Scott Baio is forced to leave California after he claimed rampant crime and homelessness abound in the U.S. state.

The 62-year-old shared his views on Twitter that he will move out from the state after 45 years.

“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022,” Baio cited an article on homelessness near Beverly Hills.

The Happy Days star received a mixed response.

“I’m sure they’ll miss such an important right wing shill like you,” one commented to which the acto responded, “Maybe not, but they’ll certainly miss the high taxes I pay!”

“no reason to live in a city where there’s homeless people” another added, while Baio replied, “This brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree.”

