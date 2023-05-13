 
Saturday May 13, 2023
APP

PM Shehbaz condemns Imran Khan's allegations against Gen Asim Munir

APP

Saturday May 13, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on May 11, 2023. — APP
  • PM terms Khan's statement proof of "low-minded mentality."
  • PTI chief called out for anti-state intentions.
  • Imran afraid of "honest army chief", premier says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegations hurled against the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The premier, in a statement issued on Friday, deemed Khan's comments a proof of his low-minded mentality. It was a confession of the mastermind of the tragic incidents which unfolded on May 9, he added.

This was the same mentality, the prime minister said, which levelled false allegations of his murder against the patriotic army, officers and concocted false stories of cypher and foreign conspiracy.

"This is an expression of the real intentions of the anti-state mastermind of the terrorists. This is a confession that whatever happened on May 9 was done on the directions of Imran Niazi," PM Shehbaz said, calling out the PTI chief.

He added that Khan's statement proved his plan to desecrate the monuments of martyrs and ghazis and attacks on sensitive installations and buildings.

The premier said the cricketer-turned-politician's anger against the army chief stems from his fears regarding the worst corruption — done by Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi and PTI's senior leadership — being exposed, which General Munir was aware of during his tenure as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan.

Allegations against the highly decorated General Syed Asim Munir who, PM Shehbaz said, was very admired in the rank and file and was appointed on merit, was nothing but ill-intentioned.

The premier said: "Imran Niazi was afraid of the winner of the sword of honour, Hafiz-e-Quran and the honest army chief."

He further mentioned that this kind of "cheap talk against the chief of the brave army", which was fighting against terrorism was akin to support of terrorists.

The whole nation stood with armed forces and the army chief, he added.

