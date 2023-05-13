Recurring power outages plague National Games

Hockey players in action during the National Games — Facebook/MehakShahid

Players participating in the much-touted 34th National Games set to be held in Quetta have complained about recurring power outages, Geo News reported Saturday.

While the formal opening of the biennial spectacle — comprising 32 disciplines — will be made on May 22 the football events for men and women are set to will kick off today.

One of the players shared: “The power is out for many hours during the day. We have also complained to the event organisers about this but the situation has not changed so far.”

Players claim that consistent power outages are making it difficult for them to perform at their full potential, especially bearing in mind the hot weather.

Football event

On Friday, managers meeting and draws were held in the Balochistan capital. In the men’s event, ten teams will be pressing for the title. The teams have been bracketed in three groups.

The leading sides in each group and the best runners-up will qualify for the semi-finals which will be held at the Ayub Stadium on May 19.

The final and third-placed game will be conducted on May 21. In Group A defending champions WAPDA, Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been adjusted. Higher Education Commission (HEC), Balochistan and Navy have been placed in Group B while Group C contains PAF, Police, Sindh and Punjab.

Sindh have been able to get a late inclusion after they were initially dropped by the Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) from its list. A massive protest from the football stakeholders forced the Sindh government to send its men’s football team.

Sindh has a huge football nursery and its men’s team can pose a real challenge to the tough opposition in the event. On Saturday (today) two matches will be held with Army taking on KP at 2pm and HEC locking horns with Balochistan at 4pm.

Meanwhile, in the women’s event, there are only five teams: Army, WAPDA, HEC, Police and hosts Balochistan. This event will be played on a single-league basis with the leading team in the end to lift the trophy.