President Biden appoints Pakistani-American Shahid Ahmed Khan for ‘prestigious advisory role’

US President Joe Biden (L) shakes hand with Shahid Ahmed Khan who has been appointed to the prestigious President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts (PACA). — Photo by author

White House confirms development via statement issued on May 12.

Shahid Ahmed Khan is an illustrious personality within Greater Boston area.

Appointment is a tribute to meaningful contributions of Pakistani-Americans.

BOSTON: US President Joe Biden's has appointed Shahid Ahmed Khan to the prestigious President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts (PACA), the White House confirmed via a statement released on May 12, The News reported Sunday.



The PACA, an institution steeped in history since its establishment in 1958, has been a steadfast pillar of support for the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

The committee serves as a nationwide lattice, intricately weaving together the nation’s artistic consciousness and extending the centre’s vision.

The handpicked members, often leaders within their respective communities, are recognised as ‘Ambassadors for the Arts.’

Khan, an illustrious personality within the Greater Boston area, brings to the PACA a rich tapestry of experience spanning over two decades in international affairs.

His focus on the Asian and Muslim world is reflected in his tireless work as a community leader, political adviser, and entrepreneur, advocating for US values and principles through sustained dialogue and engagement.

Khan’s illustrious career trajectory includes significant roles as a trustee for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and as an advisory board member of the Democratic National Committee.

His pivotal role as the national finance co-chair for John Kerry’s 2004 Presidential campaign and his subsequent advisory roles across a myriad of US campaigns underscore his strategic acumen and dedication to public service.



Moreover, Khan was instrumental in galvanising the South Asian-American community during Biden's presidential campaign.

A recognised luminary in South Asian affairs, Khan has also founded Triconboston Consulting Corporation, lending his expertise to companies within the renewable energy, IT, and healthcare sectors.

“The addition of Khan to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts is a cause for celebration,” a PACA representative said.

“His rich experiences, profound insights, and unique perspective promise to amplify our mission and extend our influence immeasurably.”

This appointment is a tribute to the meaningful contributions of Pakistani-Americans to the social and cultural fabric of the US society, showcasing the influential role they continue to play in shaping the nation’s future.