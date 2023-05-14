 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Naila Kiani crowned second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday May 14, 2023

A picture of Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif on the top of Annapurna I. — Instagram/@naila._.kiani
A picture of Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif on the top of Annapurna I. — Instagram/@naila._.kiani

Pakistani climber Naila Naila Kiani Sunday summitted Mount Everest becoming the second woman to raise the country's flag at the world's highest peak.

Samina Baig was the first woman mountaineer from Pakistan to scale the mighty Everest in 2013.

Apart from this feat this mountaineering season, Kiani also became the first non-Nepalese climber to summit the peak named after Sir George Everest in 1865.

The mountaineer, according to details, reached Everest's pinnacle, scaling up to 8,849 metres, at 8:02am on Sunday.

Besides, Kiani — a mother of two, a boxer, and a banker in Dubai — is the only Pakistani woman to scale five eight-thousanders — which now includes Mount Everest — incredibly within a span of two years. Before this, she climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, Gasherbrum I and II.

She is now aiming to scale 8,516m high Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain in her current visit to Nepal. Kiani had first gained prominence in 2018 after the images of her wedding photoshoot at K2 Basecamp went viral on social media.

Mount Annapurna rescue

Kiani was among the two Pakistani mountaineers who had been rescued on their way down to Mount Annapurna last month. She was accompanied by the world's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on their ascent to 8,091m high peak located in Nepal.

A day after reaching the mountain top, the two climbers were rescued from the peak after their descent was disrupted due to bad weather.

With her ascent to Annapurna, Kiani became the first woman from a South Asian country to achieve the feat. 

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli pays tribute to three special women on Mother’s Day

Virat Kohli pays tribute to three special women on Mother’s Day
PCB to retain Babar Azam as captain till World Cup 2023: sources

PCB to retain Babar Azam as captain till World Cup 2023: sources

Real Madrid edge past Getafe in La Liga ahead of Champions League clash

Real Madrid edge past Getafe in La Liga ahead of Champions League clash
Shaheen tougher bowler than Starc or Boult, says Fakhar Zaman

Shaheen tougher bowler than Starc or Boult, says Fakhar Zaman
Recurring power outages plague National Games

Recurring power outages plague National Games
PCB appoints Grant Bradburn new head coach of men’s team

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn new head coach of men’s team
Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan on winning 'fight'

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan on winning 'fight'
Former PCB chairman says increasing India’s share of ICC earnings makes ‘no sense’

Former PCB chairman says increasing India’s share of ICC earnings makes ‘no sense’
If accepted, hybrid model to be applied to World Cup, Champions Trophy: Sethi

If accepted, hybrid model to be applied to World Cup, Champions Trophy: Sethi

PCB suggests another proposal for Asia Cup: sources

PCB suggests another proposal for Asia Cup: sources

Pakistan topple India to secure second spot in ICC's ODI rankings

Pakistan topple India to secure second spot in ICC's ODI rankings
Decision on Asia Cup venue to be finalised in two weeks, says Najam Sethi

Decision on Asia Cup venue to be finalised in two weeks, says Najam Sethi