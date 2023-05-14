Naila Kiani crowned second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

A picture of Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif on the top of Annapurna I. — Instagram/@naila._.kiani

Pakistani climber Naila Naila Kiani Sunday summitted Mount Everest becoming the second woman to raise the country's flag at the world's highest peak.

Samina Baig was the first woman mountaineer from Pakistan to scale the mighty Everest in 2013.

Apart from this feat this mountaineering season, Kiani also became the first non-Nepalese climber to summit the peak named after Sir George Everest in 1865.

The mountaineer, according to details, reached Everest's pinnacle, scaling up to 8,849 metres, at 8:02am on Sunday.

Besides, Kiani — a mother of two, a boxer, and a banker in Dubai — is the only Pakistani woman to scale five eight-thousanders — which now includes Mount Everest — incredibly within a span of two years. Before this, she climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, Gasherbrum I and II.

She is now aiming to scale 8,516m high Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain in her current visit to Nepal. Kiani had first gained prominence in 2018 after the images of her wedding photoshoot at K2 Basecamp went viral on social media.

Mount Annapurna rescue

Kiani was among the two Pakistani mountaineers who had been rescued on their way down to Mount Annapurna last month. She was accompanied by the world's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on their ascent to 8,091m high peak located in Nepal.



A day after reaching the mountain top, the two climbers were rescued from the peak after their descent was disrupted due to bad weather.

With her ascent to Annapurna, Kiani became the first woman from a South Asian country to achieve the feat.