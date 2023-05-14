Virat Kohli pays tribute to three special women on Mother’s Day

 
Sunday May 14, 2023
Sunday May 14, 2023

An undated image of former Indian skipper and star batter Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

As people across the world celebrate Mother’s Day, Indian star batter Virat Kohli also paid tribute to the three special women in his life on the occasion.

The batting sensation took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to wish his mother, Saroj Kohli, his mother-in-law Ashima Sharma, and wife Anushka Sharma. 

He also posted some memorable pictures of the three ladies.

In the first frame, a silhouette image of his wife Anushka Sharma holding their daughter Vamika.

In the second and third frame, pictures of his mother and mother-in-law can be seen. Sharing the post, Kohli simply wrote: "Happy Mother's Day."

His wife Anushka was one of the first to react to the post, she wrote, "Thank You."

Virat, who is undoubtedly a doting father, husband and son, has always been expressive on social media when it comes to expressing admiration for his loved ones and acknowledging the efforts of those around him.

The former Indian skipper is currently participating in IPL 2023 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB have their third-last league phase match on Sunday, against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

They are seventh in the points table with 10 points in 11 matches. Still in contention for the playoffs, they will be hoping to win their remaining matches and will also want other results to go in their favour.

Kohli has been in good form in the ongoing season and has registered 420 runs in 11 matches, at a strike rate of 133.75 and 42.00 average. He is RCB’s second-highest run-scorer this season, behind captain Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis leads the Orange Cap race with 576 runs in 11 games.

