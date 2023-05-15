 
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received an offer to pursue a new career by joining folk band following her piano performance at Eurovision song contest 2023.

Kate made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision with her piano performance at this year’s Grand Final.

Now, Kalush Orchestra, the winners of last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, have invited Kate Middleton to join them on tour.

The Ukrainian hip-hop folk band shared a statement to also appreciate the Princess of Wales for her “impressive” piano skills.

The statement reads: “We want to thank HRH Princess of Wales for joining us for our performance. It shows the depth of support the UK has for Ukraine and helps us highlight to the world what our country is going through.”

It further says, “It also shows impressive piano skills and we would definitely like to invite her to tour with us if she would like to pursue a new career in a hip-hop folk band?!”

