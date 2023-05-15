 
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales

Prince William, who has very different plans for his own coronation in future, reportedly also does not want to hold an investiture for his Prince of Wales role.

According to a report by Wales Online, royal expert Roya Nikkhah says “Those close to him point to his decision not to hold an investiture as Prince of Wales as a sign of how William will continue to break with tradition as heir to the throne.”

The publication, citing a source close to the heir to throne, said that the fact William was not having an investiture for Prince of Wales meant that he was focused on leaving a legacy with communities not "ribbon cutting".

The source told The Times, “You can see it in how he has taken having an investiture off the table, and his thinking on how to leave a legacy in communities rather than just going in [to] do ribbon cutting.”

King Charles had bestowed the Prince of Wales title on Prince William shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

Before Prince William, the Prince of Wales title was held by King Charles.

Charles was 20 when he was crowned as Prince of Wales at the investiture ceremony at Caernarfon Castle.

