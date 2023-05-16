 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Macron announces France's offer to train Ukrainian fighter pilots

Tuesday May 16, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L). —AFP/file
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Monday that France has extended an invitation to train Ukrainian fighter pilots, signalling support for Ukraine while ruling out the deployment of warplanes to Kyiv.

Macron's announcement came following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Paris, his second since Russia's invasion of the pro-Western neighbouring country in February last year.

"We have opened the door to training pilots, along with several other European countries who are also prepared. Discussions are ongoing with the Americans," Macron stated during a televised interview with TF1 broadcaster.

Macron further mentioned that training could commence immediately but did not provide specific details.

In recent months, Ukraine has been making preparations to reclaim territory seized by Russia and has sought military assistance to enhance the readiness of its troops.

Zelensky has persistently appealed for advanced fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16, yet NATO members have refrained from supplying warplanes to Kyiv.

Earlier this year, a French official associated with the air force command suggested that France could potentially provide 13 retired Mirage 2000-C fighters, but the timeframe required to train Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft would likely be prohibitive.

During Zelensky's visit, he and Macron had a dinner meeting, part of the Ukrainian leader's diplomatic tour across several European nations aimed at strengthening Ukraine's arsenal.

"In the upcoming weeks, France will provide training and equipment to multiple battalions, including tens of armoured vehicles and light tanks such as the AMX-10RC," the joint statement issued by Macron and Zelensky read.

Macron refrained from disclosing further specifics during the TF1 interview but did mention that France had decided to supply additional ammunition and provide assistance in training troops, and repairing vehicles, and cannons.

"France maintains its position of supporting Ukraine's resistance. Much is at stake, as the success of this counter-offensive will be pivotal in establishing enduring peace," Macron emphasized.

