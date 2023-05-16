Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by Virgin Islands

CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk, speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

The court filings showed that billionaire and CEO Tesla Elon Musk was subpoenaed by US Virgin Islands Monday asking the documents that accuse JPMorgan Chase acquired financial benefits from late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a customer.



The serving of a subpoena does not imply that Elon Musk is involved in any illegal activity. It only shows that Musk was a high-net-worth individual whom Jeffery Epstein may have introduced to JP Morgan Chase.

The government of the Virgin Islands issued Subpeona on April 28 however, it had difficulty getting an address for Elon Musk to locate and serve him, even hiring an investigative firm.

According to the filing, "the Government contacted Musk’s counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Musk’s behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority."

The court is asking for all the records of communications Musk had with JPMorgan about Epstein and any role the disgraced financier played in the Tesla CEO’s financial management.

The subpoena also requested any information or documents regarding the amount paid to Epstein or JPMorgan, or any records pertaining to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

The bank said: "It should not be held liable for a former top executive’s relationship with Epstein."



Esptien was declared dead by suicide while he was under arrest in 2019.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges when he died, which accused him of operating a sex trafficking ring from 2002 to 2005 at his Manhattan mansion and his Palm Beach estate.

A lawsuit was filed by US Virgin Islands against JP Morgan Chase that alleged the Wall Street behemoth got financial benefits from Epstein’s trafficking operation and failed in his duty to report illegal financial activity.

The complaint filed by US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George stated: "Over more than a decade, JPMorgan clearly knew it was not complying with federal regulations in regard to Epstein-related accounts as evidenced by its too-little too-late efforts after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and shortly after his death when JPMorgan (JPM) belatedly complied with federal law."

As per the claims of the lawsuit, “human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.”

CEO Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan is set to depose on May 26 and 27 in two civilian cases about his firm's relationship with Epstein.

Co-founder of internet giant Google Larry Page has also been subpoenaed however, there was difficulty serving him by USVI.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Google’s other co-founder, Sergey Brin, and Hyatt Hotels chair Thomas Pritzker, real estate tycoon and US News and World Report owner Mort Zuckerman and entertainment executive Michael Ovitz were also subpoenaed.