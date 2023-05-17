Prince Andrew urged to ‘show grace’ rather be ‘spoilt’ and ‘sulky’

In a bid to implement a ‘slimmed down monarchy’, King Charles has ordered Prince Andrew to move out of his Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage.



Royal expert Jane Moore, in her comment piece for the Sun, dubbed Andrew’s resistance to move as being ‘spoilt’ and ‘sulky’ as he continues to fight the king’s orders to evict his house.

The disgraced royal, who has been banned from royal duties following his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has consistently refused to empty his home ever since the orders have been given, much to the frustration of his brother, Charles.

Moore suggested that Andrew “must do his brother a favour and show the same grace.”

According to a close friend, who told Mail On Sunday, that Andrew will not “budge” from the home where he lived for the past two decades.

She stated that the “recent scandal involving his dealings with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein means he is persona non grata when it comes to performing public duties, so he is no longer a ‘working royal’ and therefore cannot expect special treatment.”

She added that the monarchy is “an institution and has to be run like a business. It must also remain in step with the ‘subjects’ it reigns over.”

Moore argued that with the current financial crisis in which people are “struggling to pay heating and food bills and having to cut their cloth accordingly”, Andrew’s “spoilt, unemployed prince being allowed to reside in a 30-room mansion is not a good look.”

Commenting over the reports about Andrew feeling “wounded that his brother hasn’t discussed it with him face to face,” Moore suggested the monarch should “sort it out” over “afternoon tea.”

However, if that doesn’t work out, Moore recommended “a good locksmith.”