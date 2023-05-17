PTI leader Ali Zaidi moved to Jacobabad jail as house arrest revoked

PTI leader Ali Zaidi is being escorted to jail by police officials in Karachi, on May 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/AliZaidi

Ali Zaidi slams Sindh government over cancellation of house arrest.

He asks if he is being sent to jail for saying positive things about army.

Zaidi says was under house arrest due to health condition, asthma.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday night decided to move Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi to Jacobabad jail immediately after his house arrest orders were withdrawn.

The move came hours after Zaidi rebutted reports of leaving his party while also condemning the May 9 attacks on military installations.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department: "This department’s corrigendum of even number dated 15/5/2023 regarding detention of Ali Zaidi (MNA) s/o Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi at sub-jail declared vide Home Department notification …is herby withdrawn/cancelled."

The notification read that since the May 15 corrigendum has been recalled, the May 12 order shall continue and the detained PTI leader will be shifted to the District Prison Jacobabad.

Taking to Twitter, the detained PTI leader wrote: “My house arrest request was accommodated because of a health condition, Asthma & severe strain on my lower back.”

“Now I am being arrested again from Ziauddin hospital & taken to Jacobababd jail,” he added.

Reacting to the unexpected decision by the provincial government, the PTI leader asked if he was being punished for saying positive things about the armed forces or condemning the violence of May 9.

Zaidi's arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers over their alleged involvement in ransacking and torching military and public properties after party chief Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

The deadly protests took the lives of at least 10 people and injured several others, with the authorities not only arresting the party leaders but thousands of PTI workers as well.

The military and the government have decided that the vandals involved in the attacks on defence installations would be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Before Zaidi, PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari, Shireen Mazari, and Ali Muhammad Khan — who were released earlier today — were rearrested.