Wednesday May 17, 2023
In visit to martyrs' monument, COAS vows not allowing May 9 incidents 'again at any cost'

COAS General Asim Munir (left) during his to the martyrs monument in Sialkot, on May 17, 2023. — ISPR
  • COAS Asim Munir comes down hard on May 9 vandals.
  • "No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada." 
  • COAS reassures officers of bringing vandals to justice.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday vowed that the armed forces would not allow May 9 incidents to come to pass "again at any cost".

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during their protests following party chairman Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 vandalised the martyrs' monument, Lahore Corps Commander House, and General Headquarters.

"No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada [martyrs] and their monuments," the army chief said during his visit to the martyrs' monument, where he paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honour, and dignity of the nation.

The army chief said the martyrs and the monuments are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials, and the people.

The army chief underscored that recently planned and "orchestrated tragic incidents" would never be allowed again at any cost.

The COAS reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of May 9 would certainly be brought to justice.

"The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan."

"The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity."

The army chief also appreciated under-command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism.

During his interaction with officers and troops, COAS stressed maintaining focus on the army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges, including propaganda warfare.

The government has said it has "evidence" that PTI workers were involved in the attacks on military installations, but the party has distanced itself from the vandals, claiming that it preaches peace, not violence.

Several PTI leaders have also jumped ship after the army and the government alike supported the decision of trying the vandals under the Pakistan Army Act.

