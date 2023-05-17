Video of New York incident involving Meghan and Harry raises eyebrows

 
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
A purported video of the taxi carrying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry  emerged online after the couple said they were chased by paparazzi photographers.

Their spokesperson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase".

Royal commentators have started raising doubts over the statement issued by the couple spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Harry, Meghan and her mother were involved in the alleged car chase involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York.

Police cars are also visible in the purported video of the taxi allegedly involved in the car chase.

Veracity of the video could not be independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, commenting on the video, some commentators said there was no chase by blackout cars.

The couple's claim were rejected by most of the supporters of the British royal family.

Meghan and Harry's critics have mercilessly targeting the couple ever since they departed the UK after stepping down as working members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a couple projects in the US as they started what they call a financially independent life.

