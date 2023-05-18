Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla in the midst of a royal feud?

Kate Middleton reportedly refused to curtsy to the newly crowned Queen Camilla as she was angry with her.

Royal biographer Tom Bower claimed that the Princess of Wales was “angry” with Camilla over the guest list for King Charles’ coronation on May 6th, 2023, and refused to curtsy for the monarch as she left Westminster Abbey.

Appearing on Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, Bower, 76, claimed that Middleton, 41, and her husband, Prince William, 40, were not happy because the princess was able to invite only four of her family members while Camilla, 75, had 20 people present, per New York Post.

Bower shared that Kate’s siblings were not allowed to bring their partners to the historic event.

“Camilla brought 20 Parker Bowleses to the coronation and there were four Middletons,” Bower said. “If you look at the coronation footage, as the king and queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey, you’ll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the king and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes.”

He added, “And that’s because they were angry with Camilla.”

The author further revealed that the people who helped change Camilla’s image from the king’s mistress to queen were also snubbed from the high-profile event.

“All the people that helped Camilla get the crown on her head were excluded from that coronation, and they were furious,” Bower claimed. “Kate and William were angry too. That anger went right through that small part of the congregation by the throne, at the centre of Westminster Abbey.