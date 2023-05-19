PTI leader Imran Ismail arrested by LEAs in Karachi

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail addressing a press conference. — INP/Files

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Friday joined the list of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders arrested by authorities following the crackdown on the party that began after the countrywide protests on May 9.

According to the details, the former Sindh governor was taken into custody by law enforcement agencies from Defense Phase 8 area of Karachi. The PTI leader has been shifted to Darakhshan Police Station.

A number of senior PTI leaders were arrested after the protests erupted in response to Imran Khan's arrest last week while some of them went into hiding to evade arrest.

At least eight people were killed in clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and law enforcement agencies after his arrest on corruption charges.

So far the police have arrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ali Mohammad Khan, Ali Zaidi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Firdous Shamim Naqvi Shahryar Afridi, Mussarat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bokhari, Senator Falaknaz Chitrali, Yasmeen Rashid, and other leaders.

While Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were released by the Islamabad High Court and are now busy securing bails in other cases, the other party leaders were re-arrested.

Mazari, Senator Chitrali, Bokhari, Rashid and Ali Mohammad were re-arrested hours after their arrest was declared "illegal" by the high court in the federal capital.

From Karachi, among the top leadersip, the police arrested Zaidi and Naqvi, while the former has now been shifted to Jacabobad jail while the latter is kept in Sukkur Jail.



