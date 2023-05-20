Jim Brown: End of an era as NFL legend passes away at 87. Twitter/NFL

Jim Brown, the legendary Cleveland Browns running back and civil rights icon, has passed away at the age of 87. His family confirmed the news, saying that he died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.

Brown was a revered figure in the NFL, recognised as one of the greatest football players in history. He spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns, leading the league in rushing for eight seasons and accumulating impressive career stats. Brown's impact extended beyond the football field; he was actively involved in civil rights initiatives and social causes.

During his time with the Browns, Brown achieved numerous milestones and accolades. He was named the greatest football player ever by the Sporting News in 2002. He consistently performed at a high level, earning Pro Bowl selections every season and leading Cleveland to the NFL championship game three times, winning the title in 1964. Known for his exceptional rushing abilities,

Brown recorded over 1,000 yards in seven seasons, including remarkable performances like a 1,527-yard season in just 12 games and a 1,863-yard season in 14 games.

Brown's impact extended beyond the football field. He used his platform to advocate for social change, becoming a prominent figure in the civil rights movement. In 1967, Brown participated in the Cleveland Summit, joining other influential Black athletes in support of Muhammad Ali's stand against being inducted into the US armed forces during the Vietnam War. The group's decision to back Ali became a symbol of Black unity during the Civil Rights movement.

Despite his achievements, Brown's life was not without controversy. He faced multiple legal issues throughout his career, including assault charges, a road-rage case, and a misdemeanor battery conviction. In 1985, he was charged with rape, although the charges were later dropped. Brown's personal life was also tumultuous, with instances of domestic violence leading to his arrest and subsequent jail time.

After retiring from football, Brown pursued acting and became involved in various entrepreneurial and social initiatives. He founded the Negro Industrial and Economic Union, later known as the Black Economic Union, to support black entrepreneurs and strive for greater equality. Throughout his life, Brown remained an influential figure, inspiring fellow athletes to make a difference in their communities and encouraging them to use their platforms for social good.

Jim Brown's impact on the NFL, civil rights, and the community will be remembered for generations to come. His extraordinary talents on the field, combined with his activism and advocacy for equality, have left a lasting legacy. Brown's contributions to the sport and society as a whole solidify his place as an icon in both football and civil rights history.