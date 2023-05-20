PTI Karachi leaders face wrath of govt as SCBA demolishes their properties

A property belonging to PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman in Karachi's Sharfabad being demolished. — Geo News screengrab

SBCA officials say Naqvi's residential project was illegal.

Naqvi amongst several PTI leaders whose properties demolished.

SBCA has not issued any official statement on demolitions so far.

In another action against the PTI’s Karachi leadership, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demolished Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi's under-construction building on the Super Highway.

However, Naqvi's property is only one of many demolished by the SBCA. A farmhouse in Gadap Town owned by Sindh Assembly’s leader of the opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh — another member of the PTI was also demolished.

Moreover, the building control authority demolished a property belonging to PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman in Sharfabad near Bahadurabad.

The under-construction building belonging to Shamim Naqvi was meant for residential purposes. However, officials of the SBCA said the project was illegal and they had demolished the walls of the under-construction building.



The SBCA officials further added that Sheikh’s farmhouse had also been illegally constructed over an amenity plot. The structures over the plot were demolished last year while the remaining structures were razed on Friday.

The officials explained the authority had issued an advertisement in newspapers against illegal constructions in the city on May 9.

They added that Zaman’s property in Sharfabad had already been vacated six months ago, but the building control authority demolished it on Thursday. The SBCA, however, has not issued any official statement on the demolitions.

It is pertinent to note that Naqvi has been shifted to Sukkur jail after he was arrested following May 9 violence in which government and military installations were attacked.

Several top leaders of PTI Karachi including Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the vandalism that took place after PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption refernce.