'No comments': US avoids remarks on Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties

A State Department contractor adjusts a Pakistan national flag at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters/File

State Dept spokesperson says US priortises Pakistan's development.

Says same priorities were also basis of Pakistan-US Green Alliance.

Says US working for restoration of Mangala, Tarbela dams.

As Pakistan made a major breakthrough in its ties with bordering Iran by inaugurating a cross-border marketplace, the United States refrained from commenting on the bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting on Thursday after jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market in a step aimed at boosting bilateral trade.

"We are aware of this meeting. We do not have any comment to provide on the engagement," the US State Department spokesperson said in response to Geo News' question regarding the development in Pakistan-Iran relations.

Washington, however, reiterated the importance of its ties with Islamabad, saying that ensuring Pakistan’s economic growth, energy security and environmental sustainability remained a priority for US' bilateral relationship with Pakistan and "cornerstone" of the Green Alliance.

For the past 20 years, US has been at the forefront of investing in Pakistan, with direct foreign investments of $250 million during the last fiscal year, 2021-22, he said.

He said that the investments by US firms were helping Pakistan to get expanded access to a cleaner, more resilient energy supply.

The State Department spokesperson went on to say that the wind turbines, control systems and equipment of General Electric (GE), which is a US-based multinational conglomerate company, are widely used in Pakistan.

Use of these devices will increase Pakistan's renewable energy potential, he said.

The official further stated that it was for the first time that American technology was being installed at Mangala Power Station. Moreover, the GE Hydro France was supplying eight 135 MW generation units, he added.

The spokesperson said that the same equipment could be used for other larger dams under construction. US was also working for the restoration and construction of Mangala and Tarbela dams, he concluded.

PM Shehbaz, Iranian president inaugurate Mand-Pishin border market

The ingauration of Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace is expected to provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

It should be noted that this is one of the six border markets which has been constructed along the Pak-Iran border.

After the inaguration, the PM Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian president held a meeting to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

Following the “very productive and positive” meeting, the prime minister told a gathering of local elders that the two sides had decided to move forward in the areas of trade, investment, information technology, agriculture and other sectors.

The two leaderships also decided to exploit the potential for cooperation in the power transmission.

He told the gathering that on his suggestion, the Iranian president also assured to move forward for enhancing cooperation in the solar energy sector.

The prime minister said that during the meeting, he also put forward the suggestions regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and that the two sided would take measures for implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting.

Moreover, a 100MW electricity transmission line stretching from Iran to Gwadar was also inaugurated by the two dignitaries.

The prime minister said the project faced immense delay in the past but the incumbent government ensured its completion in the record time. Iranian President Raisi also took keen interest in the project, he added.

He said the matter related to the power tariff has also been settled amicably with Iranian government, he added.

“This is a great day for Pakistan-Iran friendship and will prove a milestone for development of the two countries,” the prime minister remarked.