 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan speaks out after Andrew Tate’s house arrest extended another 30 days

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Piers Morgan speaks out after Andrew Tate’s house arrest extended another 30 days
Piers Morgan speaks out after Andrew Tate’s house arrest extended another 30 days

Piers Morgan has recently spoken out after Andrew Tate was “ordered” by the Romanian government to remain under house arrest for at least 30 more days.

On May 19, the controversial influencer took to Twitter and announced that Romania court ruled that he and his brother Tristan Tate would stay confined in the house for a month.

Last month, Andrew and Tristan were moved from jail to house arrest while they were investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape.

It’s been six months the brothers have been under the police custody and so far, there are no substantial evidences against Andrew.

The former British-American kickboxer tweeted, “Today I was ordered to 30 more days under house arrest.”

“I wasn’t told why. Three months in a dungeon, now three months at home. Police guard my house. If I leave, they return me to the dungeon,” wrote the 36-year-old.

In the end, Andrew added, “I have not been free for a single day this year. I have not been charged with any crime.”

Piers Morgan speaks out after Andrew Tate’s house arrest extended another 30 days

Following his tweet, Piers shared his reaction to the Romania court’s ruling on Twitter.

He pointed out, “This is getting ridiculous.”

“Romanian authorities must either charge him & his brother if they have actual evidence of crimes, or release them,” remarked Piers.

For the unversed, Andrew’s properties were reportedly raided and police seized his asserts, including a collection of luxury cars.

Meanwhile, he’s notorious for misogynistic remarks and hate speech on social media. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey shares how seeing a black Ariel would have altered her life

'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey shares how seeing a black Ariel would have altered her life
Bruce Willis’ granddaughter has brought him ‘so much happiness’ amid dementia

Bruce Willis’ granddaughter has brought him ‘so much happiness’ amid dementia

Ryan Seacrest talks of ‘healthy living’ and his morning routine

Ryan Seacrest talks of ‘healthy living’ and his morning routine
Mike Tyson reflects on Jamie Foxx’s role in his biopic amid actor’s health issue video

Mike Tyson reflects on Jamie Foxx’s role in his biopic amid actor’s health issue
Jennifer Lopez's 'The Mother' reaches new Netflix milestone

Jennifer Lopez's 'The Mother' reaches new Netflix milestone
Sarah Snook teases ambiguous finale for HBO's 'Succession'

Sarah Snook teases ambiguous finale for HBO's 'Succession'
Blake Shelton credits Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’

Blake Shelton credits Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'
Hilary Duff says she’d choose Matthew Koma ‘again and again’ video

Hilary Duff says she’d choose Matthew Koma ‘again and again’
Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’

Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’
Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity? video

Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?
Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos

Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos