Saturday May 20, 2023
WhatsApp chats to become more fun with this new feature

A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, October 9, 2018. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on a new update which would allow users to create stickers right within the app, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the instant messaging app has submitted the update to the TestFlight beta Program, which will be available in a future update. 

The feature, named sticker maker tool, is under development and is not yet available to beta testers. 

— WaBetaInfo
This new update would allow users to create stickers from their images quickly. "This feature uses iOS 16 APIs to extract a subject right out of an image and then, it is automatically converted into a sticker in the app," said WaBetaInfo

The sticker tool will be available within the chat share action sheet. Users will be able to choose a photo from their gallery and WhatsApp would provide them with some tools to edit it including the ability to remove the background.

With this feature in the app, users will not have to download third-party apps as they will have a more native experience while making stickers. 

This tool is available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. However, iOS users will get additional tools when this feature becomes accessible to them. 

