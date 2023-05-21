Karachi student becomes first climber from Sindh to conquer Mount Everest

Asad Ali Memon holds the flag of Pakistan during his ascent on Mount Everest. — IoBM/File

A student, Asad Ali Memon, from a private university in Karachi has achieved an extraordinary feat by scaling the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest, it emerged on Sunday.



Memon, who studies in Institute of Business Management (IoBM), has become the first from the province of Sindh to reach the summit of the mighty rock, which scales up to 8,849 metres.

"Conquering the majestic mountain means that he is now part of an exclusive cohort of individuals to summit Mount Everest and is now the first and only person from Sindh to achieve this feat," a statement released by the university read.

The institute also wished Memon health and a safe descent and return to his family.

Pakistan's mountaineering fraternity has been making the nation proud by achieving big feats lately. The last one to make history was Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Sajid Sadpara, who climbed the world’s highest mountain without the support of supplemental oxygen, last Sunday.

Sajid was also sans assistance from Sherpas, who are considered elite mountain climbers, on his expedition.

The mountaineer became the first Pakistani to climb Mount Everest without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

Sajid aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid. He has fulfilled the wish of his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara, who was a legendary mountaineer, by achieving such a feat.

Earlier, Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani scaled Mount Everest, becoming the second woman from the country to summit the world's highest peak.

The first female mountaineer from Pakistan to summit the peak is Samina Baig, who achieved the feat back in 2013.

On Kiani's part, she added another feather to her cap as she became the first non-Nepalese climber to scale Mount Everest this mountaineering season.

With the latest feat, Kiani has been crowned the only Pakistani woman to climb six eight-thousanders. Apart from Mount Everest, she has previously climbed K2, Annapurna, Gasherbrum I and Gasherbrum II, within a span of just two years.