India faces isolation as more countries boycott G20 summit in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: After China, more countries have diplomatically isolated India — which is hosting the G20 tourism working group meeting in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in violation of international laws — as they stayed away from the summit.



On Friday, China said it will not be a part of the G20 meeting — scheduled to be held today (May 22) — as it did not support holding any conferences in the occupied territories.

"China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory. We will not attend such meetings," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said.

Following the footsteps of China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt indicated that they did not want to attend the meeting and skipped its registration.

Turkey has consistently shown inclination towards Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and has raised the matter at various international forums.

Meanwhile, all political parties and freedom fighter groups in IIOJK have also announced to observe complete strike in the held valley today.

A press release announced that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control would observe a shutdown on May 22, while anti-India protests and rallies would be held in all major capitals of the world against the scheduled meeting of G20 meeting in UN-designated disputed territory of IIOJK.

The call for the strike and protests had been jointly given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Azad Jammu and Kashmir political leadership.

Bilawal in AJK to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Muzaffarabad for a three-day visit, on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris against India’s violation of international laws by holding the G20 meeting in IIOJK.

“India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through a conference. By violating the UN resolution, it is not possible for India to play an effective role in the world,” Bilawal said while speaking to \media on the occassion.



Bilawal said at a time when India was holding the G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir, he had been invited to address the AJK assembly. Those who think that they could suppress the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir by holding a conference would prove wrong, he added.

“We are showing the true face of India to the world. I have come here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”