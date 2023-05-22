James Gunn rates 'Oldboy' and 'A History of Violence' as favourite comic book movies

James Gunn's appointment as co-CEO of DC Studios has generated excitement due to his reputation as an auteur who can bring an artistic touch to comic book movies.

The initial plans unveiled by Gunn and his partner Peter Safran for their new cinematic universe suggest a creative ambition that sets them apart from Warner Bros. Discovery's recent superhero endeavors.

While the full extent of their vision won't be revealed until "Superman: Legacy," directed by Gunn and set to kick off the franchise in 2025, it is evident that Gunn is fully committed to his new role.



In a recent interview with GQ, Gunn was asked to share his top five comic book movies of all time. While the list included expected entries like "Superman" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Gunn made an important point about the genre, emphasizing that it encompasses much more than just superheroes.

Gunn specifically highlighted Park Chan-wook's "Oldboy" as an exemplary comic book adaptation, admitting that he was initially unaware of its comic book origins (a Japanese manga by Garon Tsuchiya).

He praised the film for reinventing action and playing a significant role in the rise of Korean cinema, while also lauding its cinematic qualities, vibrant visuals, unsettling yet beautiful aesthetic, and shocking conclusion. According to Gunn, it succeeds on every level.

Furthermore, Gunn singled out David Cronenberg's "A History of Violence," which was adapted from a graphic novel by Josh Wagner and Vince Locke. Gunn revealed that, similar to "Oldboy," he was unaware of its comic book origins and approached it purely as a film. This allowed him to appreciate it without any preconceived expectations, acknowledging its brilliance as a standalone cinematic achievement.