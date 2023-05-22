 
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
Kate Middleton thinks Prince William is a ‘nightmare’

Kate Middleton admits Prince William has a shocking ‘nightmarish’ habit that she finds hard to live with.

Kate Middleton made these revelations about Prince William's personal habits, herself.

She touched upon everything during a royal engagement event that involved meeting military personnel that worked on an RAF base in Cyprus.”

For those unversed, the event in question occurred back in 2018.

The event was in celebration for a new recreation facility that had been created on the premises.

While admiring the new décor in the space, Prince William slipped in a funny jibe about his own ‘bad habit’ at home, and it elicited a response out of the next Queen.

According to a report by Express UK, this revelation involved Prince William warning the military personnel against “keeping the pizza on the sofas.”

Kate was quick to chime in on this personal admission by the heir and admitted, “you’re a nightmare with that,” before ending the converastion. 

