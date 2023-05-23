 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Lauren Sanchez ‘all over’ Jeff Bezos following extravagant yacht proposal

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are ‘all over each other following an extravagant proposal that ended with the couple at Cannes to show off their engagement.

Bezos, a multi-billionaire, proposed to Sanchez, his girlfriend since 2018, while they sailed the Mediterranean waters on board his $500 million superyacht Koru, and she has since been seen flashing a stunning diamond on her ring finger.

As per Mirror UK, the lavish proposal left the two feeling even more in love, as per sources who revealed that Bezos and Sanchez docked at Cannes soon after the special moment, where they ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other.’

An insider was quoted saying: “They were all over each other. I mean, they're always affectionate, but they could not keep their hands off each other.”

Bezos and Sanchez were in show-off mode as well, with another source saying: “They were telling everyone they were engaged; they were so excited; they are completely in love.”

As per reports, the couple has already started wedding planning, and if rumours are anything to go by, the wedding is expected to be a grand affair.

“I can't imagine it will be quiet — I think it will be a Who's Who of people,” a source told Page Six.

Bezos and Sanchez reportedly started dating in 2018 and went pubic with their romance in 2019. Both have been married previously; Bezos to MacKenzie Scott, who he shares four children with, and Sanchez to Patrick Whitesell, who she has two children with.

