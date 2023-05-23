Public holiday on May 25?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

The Federal Government has announced to fully take part in the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan with rallies planned for the day, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also lead a rally and the federal government is also mulling announcing a public holiday.

The announcement of the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan comes after Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir a day earlier announced that the May 25 would be marked as "Pakistan Martyrs' Day".