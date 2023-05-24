Hitler's birth house in Austria turned into human rights training center for police

The house Adolf Hitler was born in (L) and Adolf Hitler (R).—AFP

In a surprising development in the ongoing debate over the future of Adolf Hitler's birth house, the Austrian government has announced to utilise the controversial building for human rights training for police officers.

The house, located in Braunau am Inn near the German border, was acquired by the government through a compulsory purchase order in 2016, following a lengthy dispute.

Adolf Hitler, the genocidal dictator, was born in a rented room on the top floor of the house in 1889. The decision to convert the building into a police training centre for human rights comes after intense discussions on what to do with the historically significant site.

While some Austrians advocate for the demolition of the house to prevent it from becoming a gathering place for neo-Nazis, critics argue that such an action would amount to denying Austria's past. Alternatives proposed by various groups include using the house as a site of reconciliation or as the headquarters for a charitable organisation.

Construction work to transform the house is anticipated to commence in the autumn, with the completion of the project expected by 2025. According to Austrian broadcaster ORF, the police force is set to occupy the renovated premises by the following year.

During the Nazi regime, the house was turned into a shrine dedicated to Hitler, attracting numerous tourists to the town. However, as the Nazis began losing control in 1944, the building was boarded up. To discourage far-right tourism, the Austrian government had rented the house from its previous owner, Gerlinde Pommer, who had operated it as a daycare centre for individuals with special needs. However, future renovations were halted when Pommer objected.

In 2016, the government enacted a law that allowed for the seizure of property from Pommer in exchange for compensation amounting to over €800,000 (£694,000). Three years later, the interior ministry announced its plans to repurpose the 17th-century house into a police station and training facility.

Austria, which was annexed by Nazi Germany in 1938, had long portrayed itself as a victim of the regime. However, the country has increasingly acknowledged its complicity in Nazi crimes, prompting discussions about its complex history. The decision to repurpose Hitler's birth house reflects Austria's commitment to confronting its past while utilising the site to educate law enforcement officials on the importance of human rights.