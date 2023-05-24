5 die as flash floods wash through Afghanistan's Ghor province

An Afghan man cleans up his damaged home after the heavy flood in the Khushi district of Logar, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File

At least four women and a child have been killed due to flash flooding in Firozkoh city in Ghor province of Afghanistan, as residents are urging the aid organisations to send relief in these harsh times, local media reported Wednesday.

According to the Afghan news outlet Khaama Press, floods have caused significant financial losses in the affected areas.

The officials stated that similar flooding and heavy rains in early May claimed the lives of at least four children and left 25 others injured in the eastern province of Nangarhar. It also destroyed 300 houses.

The media outlet also reported that at least 29 people were killed across the 31 provinces of the country due to flash floods and earthquakes in April 2023.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokeswoman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management said: "29 people have died across 31 provinces of the country."

"In contrast, over 105 additional people have suffered injuries from the recent earthquake and flash floods from March 21 to April 20."

He said: "Meanwhile there were both material and financial losses due to the natural disasters, including the loss of 848 cattle, 155 residential homes, 1,242 partially damaged homes, and 7,106 acres of agricultural land."

Afghanistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to various natural disasters due to climate change which started to take a toll on such countries exacerbating their hardships and misery.