Inter Milan defend Italian Cup crown against Fiorentina. Twitter/channelstv

Inter Milan successfully defended their Italian Cup title with a 2-1 comeback victory against Fiorentina. Lautaro Martinez was the hero of the match, scoring both goals for Inter.

Nicolas Gonzalez gave Fiorentina an early lead, but Martinez quickly equalised before volleying in the winner just before halftime. This triumph marked Inter's ninth Italian Cup title, tying them with Roma and leaving only Juventus with more trophies in the competition. Martinez expressed his joy at winning another trophy with the club and emphasised the team's desire to continue their winning streak.

Fiorentina, despite their loss, can still end the season with silverware as they have reached the final of the Europa Conference League. Their coach, Vincenzo Italiano, urged the team to recharge their batteries and focus on winning the upcoming final against West Ham. Inter, on the other hand, will be preparing for the Champions League final against Manchester City.

The article highlighted the importance of Martinez's performances in big matches, as he had previously scored crucial goals against Benfica and AC Milan to secure Inter's place in the Champions League final.

Martinez's impact has been significant throughout the season, contributing to Inter's success in various competitions. He currently holds a career-best record of 27 goals across all competitions and has played in every single one of Inter's 54 matches this season. The Argentine forward's consistent performances have made him a key player for both club and country, as he also played a crucial role in Argentina's World Cup victory.

The match itself was eventful, with Fiorentina taking an early lead through Gonzalez's goal. However, Martinez quickly turned the tide in Inter's favor with two impressive finishes. His 100th goal for Inter came from a well-placed through ball by Marcelo Brozovic, while his second goal showcased his acrobatic ability as he volleyed in a pass from Nicolo Barella. Although Martinez had a chance to assist Edin Dzeko with another goal, Dzeko's shot missed the target.

With this victory, Inter has now won two trophies this season, having previously defeated Milan in the Italian Super Cup. The team will now set their sights on the upcoming Champions League final. Coach Simone Inzaghi praised his players for their resilience in turning the game around after a poor start.