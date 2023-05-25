Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University

Shah Rukh Khan drops special congratulatory post for Juhi Chawla's daughter

Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi just got graduated from the Columbia University; the actress expresses her feelings in an Instagram post.

Taking it to her social media, Juhi shared a perfect family picture featuring her son, daughter and husband Jay Mehta.

In one of the pictures, Jahnavi can be seen wearing a graduation cap and gown while posing for a picture beside a statue.

Another picture showed glimpse of Juhi’s son Arjun who seemed all excited over his sister’s graduation.

The Bhootnath actress captioned the lovely pictures: “Proud & happy”. She also added a heart emoticon in the end of the caption.

Juhi’s daughter has been receiving blessings from her mother’s fraternity friends. For instance, Tanishaa Mukerji, Onir, Tanuja Chandra and Raveena Tandon showered love on the fresh-graduate.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also reacted on the post by commenting: “Wohooo congratulations.”

Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan dedicated a special post for her. He posted Jahnavi’s happy picture and wrote: “This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz."

Shah Rukh and Juhi share a special bond. They have been friends for a long time and now their children Aryan Khan and Jahnavi also share the same king of bond.

Work wise, Juhi Chawla was last seen in web-series Hush Hush along with Soha Ali Khan, reports Pinkvilla.