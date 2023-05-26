 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift updates 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Taylor Swift updates Snow on the Beach with more Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift updates 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift fans expressed their desire for more Lana Del Rey on duo’s collaborative track "Snow on the Beach" from the album "Midnights."

Appeasing the fans, Taylor Swift has released the deluxe edition of "Midnights" called "Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)," featuring an increased presence of Lana Del Rey.

Initially, fans were surprised by Del Rey's minimal appearance on the duet, where she mainly provided background vocals. In response to the feedback, Swift tweeted that she and Del Rey went back to the studio specifically to record more of Lana's vocals for "Snow on the Beach."

In an interview with Billboard, Del Rey mentioned that she wasn't aware she was the only featured artist on the song. She expressed that if she had known, she would have sung the entire second verse as Swift had wanted.

Del Rey explained that her focus as a featured artist is to contribute to the song's production, and she appreciated the opportunity to bridge her musical worlds with Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff.

Apart from the updated version of "Snow on the Beach," the "Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)" deluxe album includes the Ice Spice remix of "Karma," the previously exclusive to Target track "Hits Different," and the 3am tracks.

Additionally, there is a new song called "You're Losing Me," which is available on the tour-only CD version of the deluxe edition.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian hailed for calling out Kanye West over his ‘damaging’ antics video

Kim Kardashian hailed for calling out Kanye West over his ‘damaging’ antics
Emma Heming talks of importance of 'brain health' amid Bruce Willis' dementia video

Emma Heming talks of importance of 'brain health' amid Bruce Willis' dementia

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read video

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read
Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker video

Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker
Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death

Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead
Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo

Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo
Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner
Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out video

Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out
Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts

Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts
Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC