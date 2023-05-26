 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Let me make it clear, I'm not doing this media talk to leave PTI: Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing people during a broadcast in Lahore, on May 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing people during a broadcast in Lahore, on May 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

In a veiled dig at leaders leaving his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said he was not addressing the people because he was also leaving the party.

"Let me make it clear, I'm not doing this media talk because I am leaving PTI," Khan said as a majority of his party leaders have announced parting ways with him through press conferences.

The PTI chief's remarks came during his broadcast talk with the people, where he lamented that his party members were being separated from him "through forced divorces" — a term he used earlier.

"First, when they come [for the press conferences], they condemn the May 9 events. Then, they announce leaving PTI."

Responding to the government's move of placing his name on the "no-fly list", Khan said he has no plans of leaving the country and assured the rulers that he would stay in Pakistan.

"These things matter to those whose properties are abroad."

Khan’s party has been feeling the heat of the state’s might after his enraged PTI workers attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders House and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, after his arrest on May 9 — a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

Several party leaders and thousands of workers have been rounded up in connection with the violent protests and the army has insisted that the people involved in attacks on military installations be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Maleeka Bokhari, and Mussarrat and Jamshed Cheema among others — have publicly denounced the attacks on the state installations and announced leaving the former ruling party since the May 9 vandalism.

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court stays proceedings of commission formed to probe audio leaks

Supreme Court stays proceedings of commission formed to probe audio leaks
Abrar Ul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee quit PTI as exodus picks up pace

Abrar Ul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee quit PTI as exodus picks up pace
Imran Khan can be tried in military courts: interior minister

Imran Khan can be tried in military courts: interior minister
US to expand clean energy cooperation with Pakistan: Blome

US to expand clean energy cooperation with Pakistan: Blome
Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel

Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel
As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship

As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship
Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House

Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House
Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus

Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus
Weather to get pleasant as rain expected in Karachi, other cities

Weather to get pleasant as rain expected in Karachi, other cities

Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth, announces SAPM Shaza

Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth, announces SAPM Shaza
WATCH: Ginormous carcass of 42-foot blue whale found off Pakistan coast video

WATCH: Ginormous carcass of 42-foot blue whale found off Pakistan coast
Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party

Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party